The Fabulous Life Of Hedge Funder Donald Longueuil (Before He Got Arrested For Insider Trading)

Photo: The Smoking Gun

Donald Longueil was just arrested as part of the FBI’s insider trading probe, and it turns out that he had a pretty sweet life up until police pounded on the door of his Upper East Side pad yesterday morning.The man with the unprounceable last name (apparently it’s pronounced Long-ail, like airmail or bobtail) was an Olympic hopeful; affianced to a “well-heeled Boston blueblood”; and lives in a $1.725 million condo on East 59th Street.



24 hours later, everything’s changed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.