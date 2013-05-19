The Fabulous Life Of David Karp, 26-Year-Old Founder Of The $1 Billion Tumblr Empire

David Karp, founder and CEO of Tumblr

In 2007, David Karp started a creative blogging platform, Tumblr.



Now, it’s a behemoth. It’s home to more than 86 million blogs and it receives about 5 billion monthly pageviews, according to Quantcast. Recent reports state that Facebook and Yahoo are both interested in acquiring Karp’s company for $1 billion.

For a 26-year-old who’s already worth more than $200 million on paper, Karp lives a modest life. He prefers a night in with his girlfriend to a crazy night out. Most days, he rides a Vespa or walks to Tumblr’s headquarters.

But he’s also traveled the world and enjoys taking fancy cars for weekend getaways.

What’s like being the 26-year-old found of Tumblr? Here’s a look into Karp’s life as depicted (how else?) in his Tumblr blog.

