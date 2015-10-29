The incredible life of Bill Gates, who turns 60 today

With a net worth of approximately $US79.4 billion, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is the wealthiest person in the world.

Gates has been a public fixture ever since he and Paul Allen started a computer revolution in the 1980s. He has all of the toys you would expect from the world’s richest man, from a private jet to a 66,000-square-foot home he nicknamed Xanadu 2.0.

Yet as his wealth has grown, Gates has done more and more philanthropy work, donating billions of dollars to charity projects through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In honour of his 60th birthday Wednesday, we’re taking a look back at his incredible life thus far.

