The Fabulous Life Of Bill Ackman — The Legendary Investor With A Massive Short On Herbalife

Bill Ackman

Photo: Pershing Square Capital Management

Activist investor Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management, is known these days for his massive short on Herbalife — a multi-marketing company that sells weight loss and nutritional supplements. He gave a mammoth presentation last month explaining that he believes Herbalife is a pyramid scheme.



Pershing Square is shorting more than 20 million shares and has a price target of zero.

A number of hedge fund managers don’t agree with his short thesis and have taken the long side, most notably Third Point’s Dan Loeb.

Ackman has definitely been generating a great deal of buzz with his short.

Now let’s take the opportunity to get to know him better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.