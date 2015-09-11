The fabulous life of Anna Wintour

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch Anna Wintour sits front row at Tory Burch’s fall 2015 fashion show.

The semi-annual chaos that is New York Fashion Week begins Thursday, and designers and fashionistas are deep in preparation mode.

Perhaps no one knows the ins and outs of Fashion Week better than Anna Wintour, longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and artistic director at Conde Nast.

Donning her trademark black Chanel sunglasses and perfectly styled bob, Wintour has been a fashion-show fixture for decades.

With an estimated annual salary of $US2 million, Wintour leads the kind of lifestyle any fashionista would envy.

Wintour is originally from the UK and moved to New York in her 20s. After stints at Harper's & Queen, Harper's Bazaar, and Viva, Wintour took the helm at Vogue in 1988. At the time, the storied fashion magazine had lost some market share to rival Elle, and its focus had shifted slightly to include lifestyle coverage. MARY ALTAFFER / AP Images Under Wintour, Vogue reestablished itself as the dominant American fashion magazine. LOUIS LANZANO / AP Images She's shared the front row with countless celebrities, like Lupita Nyong'o and Naomi Watts. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week And she's hobnobbed with fashion greats like the late Oscar de la Renta. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani Wintour is known for being an intimidating and demanding boss, a demeanour that has earned her the nickname 'Nuclear Wintour.' Miranda Priestley, Meryl Streep's somewhat terrifying character in 'The Devil Wears Prada,' was rumoured to be inspired by Wintour. The movie was based on a book by Lauren Weisberger, formerly an assistant to the Vogue editor in chief. www.thederniercri.net As seen in a '73 Questions' segment produced by Vogue, Wintour's office in the old Conde Nast Building was tastefully decorated with a wide variety of pieces. YouTube, Vogue Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles shared a look inside Wintour's new office at One World Trade Center shortly after Vogue moved in last fall. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vOYZ82COTQ/embed/ Width: 800px Her son, Charlie Shaffer, is a medical student at Columbia. He married Elizabeth Cordry in a beautiful ceremony that Wintour hosted at her home in Mastic, on New York's Long Island. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/p2BYSYKEra/embed/ Width: 800px Members of the fashion elite were in attendance, including photographer Mario Testino and late designer Oscar de la Renta. Designer Prabal Gurung captured the moment and shared it on Instagram. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/pzvvQQRvDF/embed/ Width: 800px Wintour's offspring have shared stories of their mother's particularity on social media. 'My mum threw out our tree before Christmas Day because 'it was too messy,'' Bee wrote on Instagram. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/iWo1QGAMfS/embed/ Width: 800px Wintour lives in a four-story townhouse on Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village. The home dates back to 1899 and has some 3,960 square feet of space. Streeteasy Wintour has been a vocal neighbour during her time in the Village. In 2010, she tried to block the opening of a Jamaican eatery called Miss Lily's. 'I am completely concerned,' she said during a meeting, according to the New York Daily News. 'This is a unique historic neighbourhood. I'm also concerned for the safety of the kids here.' Facebook.com/MissLilysNYC Source: New York Daily News

