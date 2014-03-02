The Fabulous Life Of Tech Billionaire Marc Benioff

Next week, Marc Benioff’s company, Salesforce.com, turns 15 years old.

He helped invent a a whole new category of tech called “software-as-a-service,” where companies rent their software over the Internet, instead of install it on computers.

The concept almost died at birth. Shortly after Salesforce.com launched, the Internet bubble burst.

Benioff persisted, however, and today every major software company is chasing him.

Along the way, Benioff has become one of the most flamboyant, generous, larger-than-life personalities in the tech industry.

