The FAA Just Banned All US Airlines From Flying Over Iraq

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Members of the U.S. military board an Air Force C-130 transport plane to leave Iraq at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad December 15, 2011.

The Federal Aviation Administration just issued a notice banning U.S. commercial airlines from flying over Iraq, NBC News reports.

The crisis in Iraq has been escalating this week, with the U.S. conducting air strikes on Thursday against artillery held by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS or ISIL).

U.S. President Barack Obama said the air strikes would be limited and are to protect U.S. personnel who were threatened by the Islamic insurgents.

The FAA’s press release is below:

The Federal Aviation Administration today issued a new Notice-To-Airmen (NOTAM) restricting US operators from flying in the airspace above Iraq due to the hazardous situation created by the armed conflict. The new NOTAM supersedes previous FAA guidance for this airspace. The NOTAM reads: DUE TO THE POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS SITUATION CREATED BY THE ARMED CONFLICT BETWEEN MILITANTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE ISLAMIC STATE IN IRAQ AND THE LEVANT AND IRAQI SECURITY FORCES AND THEIR ALLIES, ALL FLIGHT OPERATIONS IN THE BAGHDAD FLIGHT INFORMATION REGION (ORBB) BY THE PERSONS DESCRIBED IN PARAGRAPH A BELOW ARE PROHIBITED UNTIL FURTHER ADVISED.

