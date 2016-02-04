The FAA is warning people not to fly drones within 32 miles of the Super Bowl

The FAA via Youtube A screen grab from the FAA’s PSA.

The FAA warned Super Bowl goers and Santa Clara, California residents alike that if they fly their drones within 32 miles of Levi’s Stadium, their drone could be removed with “deadly force.”

“Bring your lucky jersey. Bring your face paint. Bring your team spirit. But leave your drone at home,” a recent PSA from the FAA said.

“With so many drones being sold for recreational use, we want to do everything we can to get the word out that the game is a No Drone Zone,” said FAA Administrator Michael Huerta in a statement.

“We’re working closely with our safety and security partners to spread this message as widely as possible,” Huerta continued.

Previously, the Civil Air Patrol released a video of a practice F-15 Eagle interception of a plane violating protected airspace.

Dutch authorities, also looking for a way to counter drones, is experimenting with training actual eagles to peck the drones out of the sky.

Per the FAA’s own regulations: “The United States Government may use deadly force against the airborne aircraft, if it is determined that the aircraft poses an imminent security threat.”

As of now, the FAA threatens those who would fly unauthorised aircraft with fines and criminal persecution.

Watch the full FAA PSA below:

