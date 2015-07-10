The FAA is getting rid of Donald Trump references on its maps

The Federal Aviation Administration announced this week that navigational coordinate points with references to Donald Trump will be renamed.

According to the New York Times’

Karen Schwartz, the FAA believes the real estate mogul turned political candidate is too controversial a figure to associated with the agency.

Three navigational points near Palm Beach International Airport in Florida designated DONLD, TRMMP, and UFIRD will be renamed.

It is unclear if a fourth navigational point — IVNKA — named after Trump’s daughter Ivanka will be changed.

In fact, pilots flying northeast out of Palm Beach International can take what is known as “IVNKA departure.”

Taking that route, the flight will pass over the navigational points that form the sentence: “You’re fired Donald Trump.”

The FAA is the latest organisation to severe ties with Trump after he made a series of derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants in a campaign speech.

Macy’s and NBC both ended their respective relationships with the Republican presidential candidate.

According to the Times, the Trump-related navigational coordinates were proposed by a retired air traffic controller.

Since navigational charts take months to update, changes to the Trump coordinates points won’t happen immediately.

