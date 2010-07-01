The FAA Has Approved The First Flying Car!

MIT graduates built an awesome vehicle that transforms from winged aeroplane to SUV-sized vehicle in 30 seconds (via Infrastructurist).



The Terrafugia was just approved by the FAA as a “light sport” aircraft — although it does not currently have the safety features necessary for road approval, according to the The Register. Buy your own for $194,000 in 2011.



