Stunning Pictures Of The F-35's First Night Flight

The F-35 is the state-of-the-art strike fighter destined to become the standard allied military jet of the 21st century.



Hoping to maintain approval for the F-35, Lockheed Martin’s public relations team is not letting up in its efforts to keep the fighter in the public eye and they’ve released some pretty cool pictures of the fighter’s first night flight.

At the same time, Lockheed has been fighting to get the Marine Corps’ version of the strike plane off the “probation” imposed upon it by former defence secretary Robert Gates, and back on track — following the success of this flight — it looks like they’ve succeeded.

The F-35A performed well in straight approaches at dawn, and dusk, with the cockpit lighting described as the best test pilot Mark Ward had ever seen.

While not the F-35B model threatened by Gates, Secretary of defence Leon Panetta pulled the Marine’s model off probation and put it back on course.

Recent estimates put the cost of the F-35 program at $1 trillion over five decades.

The green lights are night formation lights. Basically when more than one F-35 fly at night it ensures they can see each other when in tight formation.

Photo: Lockheed Martin

Photo: Lockheed Martin

Photo: Lockheed Martin

