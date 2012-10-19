The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter Released Its First In Flight 2,000 Pound Smart Bomb

The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bomb is a staple of the American arsenal, and its high level of accuracy have made it indispensable in battles from Baghdad to Tripoli.



Being such an essential piece of ordnance, it’s no surprise that Lockheed Martin is testing the JDAM’s release in the F-35 — and this time — it’s a big one at 2,000 pounds.

From the Air Force:

The F-35A 5th Generation fighter is designed to carry a payload of up to 18,000 pounds using 10 weapon stations. The F-35A features four internal weapon stations located in two weapon bays to maximise stealth capability. The CTOL aircraft can also utilise an additional three external weapon stations per wing if required.

Photo: Lockheed Martin

