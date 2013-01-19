The F-16 Is So Fierce And Affordable It's Flown By 25 Foreign Countries [PHOTOS]

Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

First flown in 1976, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft.It’s a proven jet both in air-to-air and air-to-ground engagements and has seen wide service in Iraq and Afghanistan in the Global War on Terrorism. In fact, it’s seen service with a total of 25 countries, and still has enough orders to keep it in production for some time.



Since 9/11, the F-16 has flown thousands of sorties in support of Operation Noble Eagle (Homeland defence), Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.