The F-15 Is Hands Down The Best American Fighter Ever Built [PHOTOS]

From the moment the F-15 first tore into the sky, it had one primary goal: total air superiority.This meant being punchy yet nimble. It also had to possess strong air-to-ground ability for getting in and out of hot locations and delivering a full complement of bombs.



The Air Force rejected 500 concepts for the fourth-generation fighter before finding the perfect balance.

The final product could fly circles around its contemporary opponent, the MiG-25, which succumbed to the weight and power burden the Air Force rejected.

The F-15 was introduced in 1976 and over its lifetime, as technology improved, the plane improved right with it through modifications and upgrades. This sweet spot has turned it into a unique and unsurpassed modern fighter, which is very much still used by the U.S. and other air forces.

