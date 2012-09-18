CHART OF THE DAY: The Extraordinary US Stock Market

CNBC’s Kelly Evans just tweeted out this fascinating chart from Miller Tabak showing various world stock markets as a percentage of their all-time highs.



Virtually no market is near its all-time high, but it’s extraordinary how well the US is doing, despite having been in a low-growth, secular bear market for over 12 years.

It’s a testament to what hedge fund manager Ray Dalio calls the “beautiful deleveraging” — the actions taken on the part of the Treasury and the Fed to make sure the bottom hasn’t fallen out.

Photo: Kelly Evans, Miller Tabak

