The Explosive Problem Is That Europeans Just Can't Handle A World Without Government Support

The impetus for spending cuts instead of continued government stimulus appears far stronger in Europe than in the U.S…. which is just perverse.That’s because if anyone were better wired to withstand government spending cuts, it’s the average American rather than most Europeans.



The problem is that many Europeans have grown up expecting substantial public services from their governments, to the extent that they haven’t planned for the possibility they might need to fend for their own, economically.

At the risk of generalising, while many parts of Europe have arguably delivered a higher standard of living than the U.S. average, lower salaries and higher taxes meant that the average European’s take-home income has been far lower than his American counterpart along the way.

For example, many European public sector employees accepted low wages on the understanding that they would be compensated with substantial public services and a healthy government pension. This system meant that European citizens have grown up far more reliant on the government for their long-term financial health than Americans.

The New York Times highlights one example in Spain, whereby a couple’s financial future has been crushed thanks to austerity plans:

Only two years ago, the couple believed that they had made all the right choices, well on their way to a comfortable middle-class existence, with benefits that included subsidized child care and an interest-free mortgage available to municipal workers.

They were able to afford a large flat-screen television and vacations in Russia and China. They retiled the kitchen and bathroom. When their first child, Anders, was born 22 months ago, they used their baby bonus to buy a bigger car.

Now, Ms. Díaz wishes she could take back those purchases. She is already budgeting for the 5 per cent cut to her $2,000-a-month salary and bracing for more. The bare energy-saving light bulbs hanging from the ceiling in her living room will not get fixtures soon. There will be no more evenings out. And the indoor parking space will have to go.

Obviously, The U.S. has its own hot button social promises such as social security, and surely there are Americans who haven’t planned for a world whereby expected government benefits disappear.

But… far more Americans have been planning for a retirement supported by their accumulated private savings than Europeans have. Americans have also generally been earning higher take-home pay to build private financial war chests with.

Which is why Europeans will find government spending cuts far harder to bear than Americans might. The psychological shock alone will be 10 times larger, since they’ve been made far more promises, and are far less used to being financially independent from their governments.

Thus the pain of austerity will be far higher in European than it would be in the U.S.. Which makes the European austerity vs. U.S. stimulus divide just perverse.

