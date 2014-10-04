This Chart Shows The Incredible Explosion Of Crayon Colours Over The Last 100 Years

First invented in 1903, the original Crayola box contained only eight colours, including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, brown, and black. It sold for only a nickel.

A chart posted on Reddit shows how Crayola crayon colours have grown from eight basic hues to dozens in a little over 100 years.

Now, there are 120 colours in the Crayola colour wheel. The names have evolved as well to include colours like “denim,” “screamin’ green,” “dandelion,” and “razzle dazzle rose.”

Stephen Von Worley, a visualisation researcher at Data Pointed, created the visual crayon chronology with his pseudonymous friend who he calls “Velociraptor.” They used Wikipedia’s list of Crayola colours and added the standard 16-count crayon box released in 1935 for schools to create the beautiful graphic.

The pair also figured out that the average growth rate of crayon colours was 2.56% annually, meaning that the number of colours doubles every 28 years.

So by 2050, our future children could be colouring with 330 different coloured crayons.

You can see an interactive version of the so-called “Crayon-Bow” at Von Worley’s Data Pointed website that allows you to scroll over to see the crayon names.

