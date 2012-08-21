'The Expendables' Blasts Away The Competition–Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Lionsgate / / Frank Masi

With four new films out this weekend, there was only one clear winner at theatres. “The Expendables 2” faced little competition from two new kid’s films and a singing film featuring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston. Though the men took the box office this weekend, in the end, the film didn’t outperform its predecessor.



Outside of the top 10, Robert Pattinson‘s “Cosmopolis,” which opened in a limited-three theatre release over the weekend, earned a huge $72,300.

Out of the top 10 this week includes “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “Step Up Revolution,” and “Ted” in its eighth week at theatres.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. The “Total Recall” remake dropped five spots this week earning $3.5 million. In three weeks the remake starring Colin Farrell is faring better overseas with $58.2 million foreign for a worldwide total of $109.9 million. More than a 1,000 theatres were shaved off the film’s weekend schedule.

9. Kid flick “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” dropped three spots with $3.8 million. The film has now earned $44.7 million worldwide in three weeks. In comparison, its predecessor, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” earned slightly more with $4.7 million in week three.

8. Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones‘ “Hope Springs” remains vibrant with $9.1 at theatres. The film dropped 37.9 per cent from last week’s earnings.

7. “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” grossed $10.9 million in its first week. The Disney film sees Jennifer Garner‘s return to film as the mother of a child who comes grown from the garden in her backyard. The actress’ last big films were “Arthur” and “Valentine’s Day” with opening weekends of $12.2 and $56.2 million respectively.

6. “The Dark Knight Rises” continues its run at theatres with another $11.1 million. Over the weekend the film passed “The Hunger Games” domestic gross of $407.6 million to become the second highest-grossing film of 2012 behind “The Avengers.”

5. Whitney Houston‘s final film “Sparkle” debuted to an opening of $12 million. That’s two million under the film’s estimated budget of $14 million. The film received an A CinemaScore, good news for the future of the film in theatres.

4. “The Campaign” dropped nearly 50 per cent in week two earning $13.3 million. The Will Ferrell comedy has now earned $53.8 million in two weeks.

3. “ParaNorman” proves the niche stop-motion animation audience. The kids’ film grossed $14 million in week one. Compare this to similar films “Coraline” and “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” which earned $16.8 million and $11.1 million respectively.

2. “The Bourne Legacy” is down 55 per cent in week two earning $17 million in week two. In comparison, previous film “Ultimatum” earned $32.8 million in its second week.

1. Though “The Expendables 2” takes the top spot this week with $28.7 million, it didn’t beat out the first film which took in $34.8 million opening weekend.

