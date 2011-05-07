Jean Claude Van Damme Joins The Expendables 2 As A Villain

Jean Claude Van Damme is the Villain in The Expendables 2 Its being reported this afternoon that Jean-Claude Van Damme has been confirmed as one of the main villains in The Expendables 2.



Sylvester Stallone has long toyed with having Jean-Claude Van Damme come aboard for this follow-up to the extremely popular action ensemble, often poking fun at the Muscles from Brussels on his personal Twitter account for not being man enough to take on what will surely be an intense shoot. The news of Jean-Claude Van Damme coming aboard didn’t stem from there, though, as Sylvester Stallone has been suspiciously absent on the social networking site since January 29th.

This news actually came from Jean-Claude Van Damme‘s longtime collaborator, Sheldon Lettich, the writer-director behind Double Impact and Lionheart, who was advised by Van Damme himself that he would be playing a villain, presumably against Bruce Willis, who has long been set to play the main villain in the movie.

For the past few moths, Sylvester Stallone has gone back and forth on whether or not he will return to direct The Expendables 2. Last we heard, he was looking for a director to take over the project so he could focus more on the acting part of the job. Of course, that could change again anytime in the near future.

Sylvester Stallone is set to star in the Walter Hill-directed Headshot before embarking on The Expendables 2.

The Expendables 2 is in development and stars Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis. The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone.

