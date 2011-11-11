Here's What's Happening On The Bulgarian Set Of The $100 Million 'Expendables' Sequel

While you’re slaving away at your desk, Sylvester Stallone, Jean Claude Van Damme, Terry Crews, Chuck Norris and Bruce Willis are stomping around Bulgaria, filming the $100 million sequel to “The Expendables.”



ComingSoon.net has some awesome on-set photos.

What’s the main takeaway? Van Damme likes to hold guns to his own head and Crews is insanely jacked.

See for yourself — click through to see the rest of the pics.

