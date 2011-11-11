Here's What's Happening On The Bulgarian Set Of The $100 Million 'Expendables' Sequel

Megan Angelo

While you’re slaving away at your desk, Sylvester Stallone, Jean Claude Van Damme, Terry Crews, Chuck Norris and Bruce Willis are stomping around Bulgaria, filming the $100 million sequel to “The Expendables.”

ComingSoon.net has some awesome on-set photos.

What’s the main takeaway? Van Damme likes to hold guns to his own head and Crews is insanely jacked.

See for yourself — click through to see the rest of the pics.

expendables

