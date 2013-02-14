This Kitchen Table Nearly Doubles In Size In Seconds

This is the expandable Capstan Table from the UK furniture maker Fletcher.



Why We Love It: This is one of the most innovative tables we’ve ever seen. The Fletcher Capstan Table expands from a standard 6.5- or 10-foot table to one that measures anywhere between 20 to 30 feet across.

The round tables come in four standard sizes, and expand by simply rotating the top 180 degrees manually or electronically by remote. UK furniture brand Fletcher was inspired by a similar patent dating back to 1835, and the design features a star shaped leaf at the centre with six pie-shaped leaves that expand and fit together seamlessly.

Photo: Fletcher

Photo: Fletcher

Seriously, you have to see it to believe it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Where To Buy: Through the Fletcher website, or email [email protected] to order.

Cost: Tables are customisable, and range from $50,000 to $70,000.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.