EXODUS: More Deutsche Bank Employees Leaving For Lippmann's Libre Max Hedge Fund

If Deutsche Bank’s top-level management wasn’t shaking in their suits before, they have to be now.

Week after week, key players from the asset-backed securities section of Deutsche Bank have been leaving to go join Greg Lippmann’s new hedge fund Libre Max.



Lippmann and former Deutsche Bank executive Fred Brettschneider started the fund after leaving earlier in the year and continue to poach the best-of-the-best from DB.

Now deal-structuring specialist Brian Haklisch joins his former cohorts at their new fund, according to a report from Asset Backed Alert. Here’s who’s converted so far:

Greg Lippmann: CDO Wunderkind and executive

Fred Brettschneider: ABS executive, head of global markets

Eugene Xu: Lippmann’s “Chinese Quant,” who was featured in Michael Lewis’ “The Big Short”

Brian Haklisch: Deal-structuring specialist, buy-side specialist.

Jordan Milman: Worked with Lippmann on the ABS desk at DB

That’s five key players in a three-month period. Libre Max has also reportedly raised over $1 billion in funding to start, which makes them a formidable player in their field. And with Lippmann leading the charge, Deutsche Bank’s ABS desk has to be biting their nails.

