The Executive Producer Of Ten's Ailing Breakfast Show Has Quit

Adam Boland, the executive producer behind Ten’s Wake Up program, has quit.

In a statement Ten said he was leaving for health reasons. Boland’s struggle with bipolar disorder had been detailed in media reports.

Ten launched its new breakfast program Wake Up last year, with a studio at Queenscliff beach in Sydney. So far it has rated poorly against rival shows.

Steve Wood will replace Boland, according to the statement, and report to chief executive Hamish McLennan until Peter Meakin starts as executive director of News and Current Affairs on 17 February.

Wood was executive producer of Nine Network’s Today Show for 12 years.

Here’s what McLennan said in the statement:

“We are sorry to lose Adam. But we fully understand and support his decision to take a break from the television industry and focus on restoring his health. “We are very grateful to Adam for the passion, enthusiasm and drive he brought to his role at Ten over the past 10 months. He is leaving a great legacy. Studio 10 has been a success since day one and is being increasingly embraced by viewers and advertisers. Wake Up has strong potential and will develop further this year. “Wake Up and Studio 10 are not even three months old. We are happy with both shows, but we have always acknowledged it will take time to establish them. Network Ten remains committed to building a strong presence in the breakfast and morning television market,” he said.

