The Executive Floor At The NYSE Would Make Even Steve Cohen Jealous

We went to a party last night at the NYSE.



We’ve both been to the stock exchange before, and it’s cool, but certainly not swanky.

So when we stepped out onto the carpeted 6th floor, and noticed the marble cornucopia surrounding us – we knew this floor was different.

But it wasn’t until we spotted the art hanging outside the executive boardroom – where the party was – that we realised how special it was.

“Do you think that’s real?”

Closer inspection of splattered paint.

“I think it might be…”

And then from behind, a voice – “Yes – it is a Pollock.”

An NYSE spokesperson told us that the 6th floor is super luxe because it’s the executive floor. The CEO has his office there, and the executive boardroom is considered one of the most special chambers in the NYSE building.

neighbouring the Jackson Pollock, hangs a Jean-Michel Basquiat and an Andy Warhol. This annex would impress even Steve Cohen.

Apparently the foyer to the executive boardroom used to be plastered in really boring oil paintings of past NYSE CEOs. But when Duncan Niederauer was appointed CEO in 2007, he wanted to change things up. Trading was modernizing, so the house of the NYSE should modernize too.

So he had these stellar paintings rounded up, which had been donated to the NYSE and were hanging in different areas at 11 Wall Street, and put in the room as a collection.

