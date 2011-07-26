The Ex-Leader Of Microsoft's Fastest Growing Business Lands At Juniper Networks

Photo: Microsoft

Bob Muglia, the former President of Microsoft’s Server & Tools division, has taken a job at Juniper Networks.The networking company is starting to look like an alumni club for former Microsoft hotshots: Muglia joins former Windows and Online leader Kevin Johnson, who left to take Juniper’s CEO job in 2008, and former Windows marketing chief Brad Brooks, who made the jump in January.



Muglia oversaw Server & Tools for most of the last decade, when it was the only Microsoft business to turn in more than 10% annualized revenue growth, quarter after quarter, with only a slight break during the economic collapse of late 2008 and early 2009.

He was also widely regarded as a class act by current and former Microsoft employees. One member of his group said he was “dumbfounded” when he heard the news.

But apparently Muglia and CEO Steve Ballmer had a disagreement over some strategic point, and Ballmer replaced him with former Bing technical leader Satya Nadella. On his way out the door, Muglia sent a memo to Microsoft employees reminding them to maintain their integrity.

See also: The Microsoft Brain Drain — 10 Execs Who Left And Where They Ended Up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.