The Ex-Green Job Czar Von Jones Gets His Old Office Back*

Update: Ben Smith at Politico is reporting that Van Jones will work at, not for, CAP. He’ll be using a spare office there.

Original: Ex-green jobs czar Van Jones has already found a new green job for himself. It’s his old job, a senior fellow at the left leaning think tank, centre for American Progress, the Daily News reports.

He’ll be rolling up sleeves and working alongside Louis Caldera. Does that name sound familiar? It should. He’s the man who was blamed for the Terror Plane photo shoot in New York.

