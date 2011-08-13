George Soros' Litigious Ex-Girlfriend Just Moved Into The Same Apartment Building As The "Other Woman"

Adriana Ferreyr

There’s a new twist in the case involving George Soros and his ex-girlfriend, Adriana Ferreyr, 28, who is suing him for $50 million for giving away the apartment he allegedly promised her to another woman.Ferreyr has moved into the same building as Soros’ “other woman,” the New York Post reported.



And Now that Ferreyr is neighbours with Soros’ new gal pal, Tamiko Bolton, 39, the claws are starting to come out.

Both women are accusing the other of harassment, the Post said citing a lawsuit.

Ferreyr claims Bolton has started “slandering her to the board of the building, the management company, doormen and lawyers,” the lawsuit says.

Soros is reportedly furious that Ferreyr was able to secure a lease in the building.

FYI, today is Soros’ 81st birthday.

