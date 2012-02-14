The Rising Cost Of White Bread Around The World

Sam Ro
bimbo white bread

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

There’s no perfect way to compare the price goods across international borders.  One of the more popular measures is the Big Mac index, which compares the price of Big Macs in different countries.The Economist Intelligence Unit, a division of the Economist, compares prices at a more fundamental level: bread

In its new Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, the EIU compares  the dollar-equivalent prices of a liter of gas, a kilo of white rice, and a 1 kilo loaf of sliced white bread.

Zurich and Tokyo took the top two spots in the survey.  New York took the 47th spot in its survey.

Below is a look at the global price of white bread across borders over 1, 5, and 10 year periods.

chart

Photo: Economist Intelligence Unit

