Old Photos Of What The NFL Draft Looked Like Before It Became A Massive TV Event

Way back in 1936, the NFL held their first-ever draft and the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jay Berwanger, who had won the award that would later be renamed the Heisman Trophy.



Since then, the draft has evolved into an enormous television event that will occupy dozens of hours on both ESPN and the NFL Network over the next four days.

On the next few pages we will take a look back at some images that show just how much the draft has changed the last 50 years.

