Old Photos Of What The NFL Draft Looked Like Before It Became A Massive TV Event

Cork Gaines
By 1970, Pete Rozelle's board looked a little more official

Way back in 1936, the NFL held their first-ever draft and the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jay Berwanger, who had won the award that would later be renamed the Heisman Trophy.

Since then, the draft has evolved into an enormous television event that will occupy dozens of hours on both ESPN and the NFL Network over the next four days.

On the next few pages we will take a look back at some images that show just how much the draft has changed the last 50 years.

In 1964, the NFL draft looked more like a dinner party

So it was fitting that Tom Landry looked like he was ordering from a menu

In 1965 commissioner Pete Rozelle wrote the selections on a chalk board

But by 1970 the NFL had invested in a board that was somewhat more official

By the mid 1970s, players were attending the draft and holding up their new team's jersey. It also looks like the NFL was using an overhead projector to show the picks.

In the late 1980s, the draft looked more official, but it was still just using a cheap banner hanging from the rafters and a posterboard sign on the Marriot's podium

By 1997, the draft was starting to become a must-see event and a place for players to put their style on display

Helmet phones were a common sight at the draft for a number of years

In maybe the most famous NFL Draft, many debated whether Ryan Leaf was better than Peyton Manning in 1998

Draft picks wasn't always worn suits, as Justin Smith (second from left) showed in 2001

But eventually NFL Draft style became a huge part of the event

The spectacle continues to build. In 2006, the top picks gathered on top of the marquee at Radio City Music Hall

Nowadays, the production is much more over-the-top

And it seems like there are more analysts in the room than actual players

And what once looked like a dinner party has now grown up

Now check out who the experts think will be drafted in this year's first round

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's What The Experts Are Predicting For All 32 First Round Picks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.