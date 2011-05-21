The Evolution Of TechCrunchTV: A Slick NY Studio And The Power Of Videoblogging

The big tech site is finding a successful strategy in using the text of blog posts to drive embedded video consumption, says Erick Schonfeld, TechCrunch co-editor in this interview with Beet.TV.



He says that 70 to 80 per cent of videos are consumed when a video is embedded in a blog post. Here’s Erick’s video post from earlier this week on the changes at Blip.tv. We have embedded the clip below.

Over here at Beet.TV, we call this old fashioned videoblogging and in this interview, he says that this approach is akin to Beet.TV. Thanks, Erick, for the shout-out!

He told Beet.TV, via email, that about 10 per cent of consumption of TechCrunch videos are on mobile, about 5.4 per cent on tablets and 4.7 per cent on mobile devices.

Beet.TV on TechCrunch

We don’t have a commercial arrangement with TechCrunch, but we upload our embedded videos regularly to TechCrunch’s CrunchBase, the giant database of thousands of companies. We have about 1000 videos up on CrunchBase and it is our single biggest source of video views after consumption of videos on our site.

Andy Plesser, Managing Editor

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.





Launched just over a year ago, now with 1700 videos and millions of streams, TechCrunchTV is expanding with new programming, a state-of-the-art studio at the Aol headquarters in Manhattan and a focus on videoblogging.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.