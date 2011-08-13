Steve Jobs’ Clothing Through The Years

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
This is Steve Jobs’ wardrobe evolution since 1998, the year he returned to command Apple as interim CEO. You gotta admire a man who is loyal to his style no matter what. But my favourite Jobs is the old school Jobs.After he returned to Apple, it was all Levi’s, New Balances and black sweaters. One day I saw him wearing a suit—kind of—in a MacWorld Japan keynote, but that was it.
Back in the 70s and 80s his wardrobe used to be a mix of everything, from walking around the Apple campus barefoot in a t-shirt and shorts to old school three-piece suits to show his computers in fairs and keynotes. Check out the gallery for some of his favourite looks through those years.
Turtleneck with a hole, dreamy look, emo hipster. I love Woz's Jesuschrist hair. These was the very beginning.
Classic TV appearance. I don't know what's better, the corduroy jacket or that awesome hair and beard.
Young steve also wore three-piece suits, like IBM executives. And Diane Keaton (with whom he had a relation).
If they told me Steve Jobs was Spanish when looking at this photo, I would totally believe it. He looks exactly like one of my uncles back in the 70s.
During his exile at Next, after being ousted by some sugar water salesman named John Sculley, he didn't change his style much.
