Steve Jobs’ Clothing Through The Years

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

This is Steve Jobs’ wardrobe evolution since 1998, the year he returned to command Apple as interim CEO. You gotta admire a man who is loyal to his style no matter what. But my favourite Jobs is the old school Jobs.After he returned to Apple, it was all Levi’s, New Balances and black sweaters. One day I saw him wearing a suit—kind of—in a MacWorld Japan keynote, but that was it.



Back in the 70s and 80s his wardrobe used to be a mix of everything, from walking around the Apple campus barefoot in a t-shirt and shorts to old school three-piece suits to show his computers in fairs and keynotes. Check out the gallery for some of his favourite looks through those years.

Top image modified from Fast Company’s original.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.