The Evolution of Smack Talk

As March Madness bounces into our life, wall to wall basketball coverage streams across the digital spectrum. It’s a great time of year for collegiate basketball fans across the country. The tournament bracket has pairings of teams from the major conferences to the little guys litter. Who will be the bracket busters and does the field have a Cinderella this year? As this annual rite of passage plays out before our eyes, one big question arises… How do you talk a little smack to the guy who went to a school you never knew had a basketball team? The answer is StatSmack. This new product from StatSheet (www.statsheet.com) allows users to compare teams and actually gives the user usable smack to Tweet, post on Facebook or even email to your favourite rival.

“As diehard sports fans, we wanted to elevate the art of trash talking among friends by giving everyone easy access to the data they need to make their case. And if they don’t know how to make their case, our software will do it for them,” states StatSheet Founder and CEO Robbie Allen. “Here at StatSheet we have members of our management team from both Duke and UNC, so we know a thing or two about trash talking.”

“StatSmack turns the March ritual of searching for the right stats to make a case for your team into a science—with only a couple clicks of a mouse, we do all the work for you,” says StatSheet COO Scott Frederick. “We aim to arm trash talkers everywhere with the statistical data they need to empirically show that their respective teams are better than any other on the planet—at least at something.”

The StatSheet team has amassed a proprietary database with over a billion collected statistics and infused off-court data with on-court data to create the smack talk. What is more impressive than StatSmack is the underlying technology that the team at StatSheet has developed. A closer look at the concept unveils a very complex next generation technology that utilizes artificial intelligence, data visualisation, advanced data management and analytical processing to publish content through automation. Simply put, these guys have bots that write their content. Their bots take the reams and reams of statistics ranging from injury reports, game notes, charts, previews, box scores, average points per game, etc. and create content. Not too shabby for a group of guys from Duke and UNC.

