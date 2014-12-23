See How Slogans For Popular Brands Have Evolved Over Time

Slogans are key to marketing a brand. A catchy slogan, like Nike’s “Just Do It,” can become iconic.

Yet as brands and their customers evolve, slogans evolve, too. This infographic, via BestMarketingDegrees.org, demonstrates how — and why — the slogans of some popular brands have evolved (or haven’t evolved) over time:

Source: BestMarketingDegrees.org

