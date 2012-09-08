The Tragic Evolution Of Princess Diana Magazine Covers

Photo: People/Retronaut

On Aug. 22, Prince Harry was thrown into the spotlight even more than usual after nude photos of the royal partying in Vegas surfaced all over the internet.And about a week later, Aug. 31, marked the 15th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana‘s death.



While Harry has grown up accustomed to the limelight, his late mother wasn’t always so at ease with the cameras.

What started as the public’s interest in the seemingly fairytale marriage of Lady Diana and Prince Charles of Wales led to rumours of affairs, probing by the press, and ultimately, her death after a paparazzi car chase in 1997.

Whether it was the birth of her two sons or scandalous rumours of what was going on inside the palace, the press documented Lady Di’s every move—for better or worse.

Retronaut posted the following 18 magazine cover photos showcasing the 16-year evolution of Princess Diana in the press.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.