The Tragic Evolution Of Princess Diana Magazine Covers

Photo: People/Retronaut
On Aug. 22, Prince Harry was thrown into the spotlight even more than usual after nude photos of the royal partying in Vegas surfaced all over the internet.And about a week later, Aug. 31, marked the 15th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana‘s death.
While Harry has grown up accustomed to the limelight, his late mother wasn’t always so at ease with the cameras.
What started as the public’s interest in the seemingly fairytale marriage of Lady Diana and Prince Charles of Wales led to rumours of affairs, probing by the press, and ultimately, her death after a paparazzi car chase in 1997.
Whether it was the birth of her two sons or scandalous rumours of what was going on inside the palace, the press documented Lady Di’s every move—for better or worse.
Retronaut posted the following 18 magazine cover photos showcasing the 16-year evolution of Princess Diana in the press.
1981: 20-year-old Lady Diana became The Princess of Wales when she married The Prince of Wales on July 29, 1981, at St Paul's Cathedral. The newlyweds' photo was blasted on magazine covers across the world.
1982: On June 21, Princess Diana gave birth to her and the Prince's first son and heir, William Arthur Philip Louis.
1985: Majesty Magazine takes a look at the differences between the lives of Princess Diana and Princess Anne. While Princess Anne loved the countryside, Diana was a city girl who preferred fast-paced London life and dreaded the family's summer holidays in Scotland.
1986: The people's princess became so popular that her face could sell any magazine, no matter the content.
1988: The Sun settled out of court after publishing a stolen photograph of the Royal Family that was set to be used on a Christmas card from the Queen. Later that year, the Queen sued The Sun for breach of copyright after it published a leaked copy of her Christmas broadcast. The paper settled and paid £200,000 to charity.
1991: Diana poses for the cover of Vogue, showing the world she is OK despite tabloid headlines saying her marriage was crumbling.
1995: On December 20, Buckingham Palace publicly announced the Queen had sent letters to the Prince and Princess of Wales advising them to divorce. The Queen's move was backed by the Prime Minister and top palace officials.
1996: On August 28, the divorce was finalised. Diana reportedly received a lump sum settlement of around £17 million along with a clause standard in royal divorces prohibiting her from discussing the details.
1997: Diana debuts a new, sleeker look post-divorce on the cover of Vanity Fair, photographed by her friend Mario Testino.
1997: On August 31, Diana was fatally injured in a car crash in a tunnel in Paris, which also caused the deaths of her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the car's driver. Her funeral was watched the world over.
