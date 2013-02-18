The Incredible Evolution Of App Design

Photo: Rise

Apple’s App Store for iPhones and iPads launched nearly five years ago. In that short time, app design has evolved rather quickly.



At first, app design mimicked classic computing inputs like buttons and icons, but developers have recently taken advantage of touch controls by implementing gestures and swipes in their apps to get around.

Check out the gallery below to see how far we’ve come.

