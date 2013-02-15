Europe's Youth Unemployment Nightmare In 18 Charts

Photo: AP Photo/Christian Lutz
Concerns are starting to re-emerge in the euro zone.Yesterday’s fourth-quarter GDP results were worse than expected, confirming fears that the pace of contraction in the euro-zone economy is accelerating.
These disappointing growth figures are tied directly to the biggest problem that the eurozone now must face – staggering levels of youth unemployment across the region.
Governments on the euro periphery – which desperately need to institute difficult economic reforms to put budgets on sustainable paths – receive little support from a younger generation that feels like its opportunities and its future have been crushed already by the very same actors.
Societe Generale cross-asset strategists highlighted youth unemployment and the danger it poses to the eurozone in a recent note, writing, “Economic crisis in developed countries have reinforced unemployment, especially with the youth…With lower population support, large upheavals could threaten government stability.“
Note: Shaded red area represents period of eurozone membership.
Italy, the largest and most important economy in the euro periphery, has seen a relentless surge to 36.6% youth unemployment
Portugal's youth unemployment rate has followed a similar pattern but edged down slightly in December to 38.3%
Ireland's youth unemployment rate has rolled over slightly in recent months but still stands near historic highs at 30.2%
In the Netherlands, youth unemployment is near its highest rate since the inception of the euro, at 10.0%
Cyprus joined the euro in 2008, near the onset of the crisis, and now, 28.5% of those under 25 are unemployed
Malta, another late-comer to the eurozone, is now suffering a youth unemployment rate of 15.7%, down from November's record-high since joining the union
However, Estonia, the newest member of the eurozone, is experiencing a drop in youth unemployment, and the current rate stands at 19.5%
Austria enjoys one of the lowest levels of youth unemployment in the eurozone, but the rate has creeped higher recently to 8.5%
Belgium is far from the peak youth unemployment levels sustained during the crisis, but the rate recently bounced higher and currently tops 20.0%
Finland is making slow and steady progress on bringing down youth unemployment, but has a long way to go from its current 18.9% rate
Finally, there is Germany, which doesn't really have a youth unemployment problem – only 8.0% of those under 25 are jobless
