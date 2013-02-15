Europe's Youth Unemployment Nightmare In 18 Charts

Photo: AP Photo/Christian Lutz

Concerns are starting to re-emerge in the euro zone.Yesterday’s fourth-quarter GDP results were worse than expected, confirming fears that the pace of contraction in the euro-zone economy is accelerating.



These disappointing growth figures are tied directly to the biggest problem that the eurozone now must face – staggering levels of youth unemployment across the region.

Governments on the euro periphery – which desperately need to institute difficult economic reforms to put budgets on sustainable paths – receive little support from a younger generation that feels like its opportunities and its future have been crushed already by the very same actors.

Societe Generale cross-asset strategists highlighted youth unemployment and the danger it poses to the eurozone in a recent note, writing, “Economic crisis in developed countries have reinforced unemployment, especially with the youth…With lower population support, large upheavals could threaten government stability.“

