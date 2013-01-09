Thought The Euro Crisis Was Over? These 18 Charts Show The Real Crisis That Lies Ahead

Photo: Twitter / @acampadabcn_int

Everyone thought 2012 was the year the euro crisis subsided. The ECB finally stepped up to the plate, bringing government borrowing costs in Spain and Italy down from unsustainable levels. Meanwhile, Greece avoided an exit from the euro.However, the latest Eurostat unemployment figures released today remind of a far bigger problem that the eurozone now must face – staggering levels of youth unemployment across the region.



Governments on the euro periphery – which desperately need to institute difficult economic reforms to put budgets on sustainable paths – receive little support from a younger generation that feels like its opportunities and its future have been crushed already by the very same actors.

Societe Generale cross-asset strategists highlighted youth unemployment and the danger it poses to the eurozone in a note yesterday, writing, “Economic crisis in developed countries have reinforced unemployment, especially with the youth…With lower population support, large upheavals could threaten government stability.“

