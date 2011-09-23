The Euro's Mysterious Late Day Rally

Sam Ro
Euro

Photo: patola via flickr

The Euro rebounded sharply from $1.344 earlier this afternoon to $1.356 late this evening on no obvious news.However, according to Reuters, a Japanese new service reported that the Group of 20 was preparing an unscheduled announcement, stating that it would cooperate in an effort to help the Eurozone get out of its debt crisis.

EuroEUR/USD

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

euro moneygame-us