The European Rout Gets Worse As Yields Jump, Stocks Slide, And Euro Falls To Lows Of The Day

Things have been fairly ugly all morning, and now things are at their lowest point of the day.



A quick reminder of some of the headlines:

The True Finns had a great day in Finland, and are threatening to disrupt the bailout parade.

Spain had a horrible debt auction.

Greece has been denying debt restructuring talks all morning.

All surviving Irish banks have been downgraded.

In addition to the euro being at its lows of the day, and yields widening across the board, major stock indices are getting whacked fairly hard.

Here’s an intraday look at France’s CAC-40, which is now down 1.4%.

