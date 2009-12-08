The European Retailers Prepared To Invade And Kill Their American Counterparts

We were blessed with Mango, and now, so is JCPenney. And in April 2009, Sir Philip Greene finally graced us with Topshop‘s presence.

But there are still plenty of incredible European retailers–from specialty shops to department stores to concept boutiques–that Americans must travel thousands of miles to experience. I don’t love these retailers just because they sell cool stuff, I love them because they know how to sell cool stuff. The “how” is a detail lacking in plenty of mediocre stores on both sides of the ocean.

Herewith, Europe’s Awe-Inspiring Retailers >>

(This guest feature comes from Lauren Sherman, an independent fashion analyst and journalist. It originally appeared at the author’s blog, The Fashion Beat)

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”cos-1″

title=”Cos”

content=”I’ve been to four locations of this H&M-owned retailer, and I must say, each time I step inside I fall more in love. COS’s product is a cross between H&M’s styling and Reiss’s sophisticated tailoring. The designs are almost directional–I bought a pair of baggy, peg-legged chinos with a super high waist, something you’d expect to find at Acne, not a high street store–but the fabrics, colours and construction are more refined. (During my last visit, there were lots of peaches, navies, and of course, grey and black. These are colours the modern sophisticate loves.) Prices are steeper than H&M–think $120-$200 for a dress, compared with $50-$120 at Hennes–but the quality is elevated. While H&M’s CEO Karl-Johan Persson said via WWD that the company will expand into new markets come 2010, he wouldn’t go into specifics regarding COS. However, I’m confident it will head Stateside someday. The demand is there.

Source: Lauren Sherman: Europe’s Awe-Inspiring Retailers“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1c227a000000000053bbb0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”lagerhaus-2″

title=”Lagerhaus”

content=”Imagine a Pier 1 Imports with products that are actually attractive. That’s Swedish home goods store Lagerhaus, which I discovered on a trip to Stockholm in 2008. A big issue I have with most American housewares shops is that their textiles–napkins, pillow covers, curtains–are just awful. It’s even hard for me to find a piece of fabric I like at Jo-Ann. However, Lagerhaus carries cool prints at an affordable price. Some–like its Hello Kitty collection–are a bit too kitschy for my taste, but Lagerhaus definitely boasts a better selection than I’ve come across in the past. I’m particularly taken with this cutesy fox pillow, $11.50.

Source: Lauren Sherman: Europe’s Awe-Inspiring Retailers“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1c22ac00000000003893e2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”colette-3″

title=”Colette”

content=”It may have transformed from an insider’s paradise into a tourist destination, but despite all the negative remarks, I believe Colette is still the coolest. On my last visit to Paris, I spent time in the store’s Rodarte-curated art exhibit and shop-in-shop, and even paid for my items while standing next to Karl Lagerfeld. (It doesn’t get cooler than the Kaiser.) Sarah, the store’s buyer and daughter of Colette, still works the shop floor every day. This boutique, opened in 1997, is credited with pioneering the concept store–ahem–concept. Twelve years later, as specialty retailers struggle to maintain market share, it seems that many mass retailers are taking a page from Colette’s book, and that the concept boutique idea has gone mainstream. Some business background: For 30 years, specialty retailers like Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria’s Secret have defined American mall culture, as well as American retail in general. (They replaced the department store as the mass trend-setting entity.) While specialty retailers will always exist in some capacity–just as department stores will always exist–many are morphing into stores that sell a lifestyle (or a concept), not just a certain kind of shoe or a particular style of jeans. (Anthropologie and J.Crew are great examples of this. If you shop frequently at one of these stores, it’s likely you see yourself as a “J.Crew” girl or an “Anthropologie” type of person. It’s not just about what they sell, it’s the combination of what they sell and, again, how they sell it.)

Source: Lauren Sherman: Europe’s Awe-Inspiring Retailers“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1c22ef000000000057e882/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”merci-4″

title=”Merci”

content=”This newish Paris concept shop–created by the founders of the Bonpoint brand of children’s clothing–is truly innovative. It sells a mix of vintage and new clothing, with brands donating their profits to charities in Madagascar. Labels represented include YSL, Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant–a dream lineup, I assure you. But there’s more. Alongside the second-hand Repetto flats and vintage Chanel bags, you’ll find an Annick Goutal create-your-own fragrance laboratory, a bookstore that looks more like a library, a housewares department stocked with affordable clay dinnerware and an extensive stationery section. I picked up two beautiful notebooks–one in rust, another in granite–and some coloured pencils. In the “library” you can have tea and small plates, while a larger eating area downstairs serves a full menu. I spent a few hours at Merci on my visit, and I wish more stores would put so much time into creating such a pleasant environment; it makes it harder to leave empty-handed.

Source: Lauren Sherman: Europe’s Awe-Inspiring Retailers“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1c21e90000000000eac8e9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”weekday-5″

title=”Weekday”

content=”Acquired by H&M in 2008, Weekday sells its own line of hip duds, mid-market labels like Acne and also reworked vintage. What it’s most famous for is the Cheap Monday line of jeans, which became hot in the U.S. around 2006, mostly because of the $65 price tag. I like Weekday because while it’s not a boutique–the flagship store consists of three large floors–it has the feel of a boutique. The clothes, like COS’s, are quite directional, but they’re also super inexpensive. I paid $35 for a cropped, over-sized button down shirt a couple of years back, and it still looks forward today. While Cheap Monday jeans and its accompanying woven collection are available at stores like Inven.tory and Barneys New York across the country, I’m still waiting for that elusive Weekday store to pop up in SoHo. Fingers crossed!

Source: Lauren Sherman: Europe’s Awe-Inspiring Retailers“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1c23310000000000e89e0e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”primark-6″

title=”Primark”

content=”I’m not denying Primark is a bit sketchy and that many of its goods are far too inexpensive–1 GPB for a pair of knickers is not normal, people–but I will say that when you’re 21, broke and living paycheck-to-paycheck in London, one of the most expensive cities in the world, this discount retailer is a real comfort. On a recent visit to the U.K. I picked up a grey jersey blazer for about $12. Unbelievable. And kind of scary.

Source: Lauren Sherman: Europe’s Awe-Inspiring Retailers“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1c222e00000000001bc859/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.