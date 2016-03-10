The European Parliament is planning to spend €10.5 million on limos

Getty Images International Charlemagne Prize Of Aachen 2015

The European Parliament are about to vote on proposal to spend €10.5 million a year on an in-house limousines service for MEPs.

The details of the plan were uncovered by Politico who dug up a memo written in January that detailed the plans.

The parliament already contracts out chauffeuring services, by if the plans are approved today by the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz and his 14 vice presidents, it will hire 110 full-time drivers who will each wear uniforms that will somehow cost €1,000 a year per driver.

Including training, uniforms and drivers, the total cost of the new car service will be €3.7 million a year more than the European Parliament’s current arrangements.

The UK ministers’ transportation bill came under fire last year, when it was revealed that the cost for the Government Car Service (GCS) over a one year period totaled

£6.3 million. MPs normally use the GCS, but will use private car hire companies when GCS cars and drivers are not available, a sum they can expense and which is not included in the minister’s transportation bill.

The UK has 650 MPs, and there are 751 members in the European Parliament, 73 of them represent the United Kingdom.

Eurosceptic politicians are not happy about the huge increase in cost. Reacting to the story, UKIP leader Nigel Farage said that “if ordinary taxpayers knew how their money was being blasted around in Brussels they would come and burn this place down to the ground in disgust.”

