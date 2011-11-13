The European Crisis Through The Eyes Of An 11-Year-Old Boy

Reader Geoffrey writes …
Dear Mish
I read your column daily and am always refreshed by your insight. I often discuss the topics with my children who show great interest in the world economic situation.
Lately we have been discussing the economic crisis in Europe and my 11-year-old drew a cartoon that he feels is an approach as sensible as any that are being proposed by the “experts” in Europe.
Geoffrey Robertson
Photo: Charles Robertson
Photo: Charles Robertson
This post originally appeared at Global Economic Trend Analysis.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.