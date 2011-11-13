The European Crisis Through The Eyes Of An 11-Year-Old Boy

Mike "Mish" Shedlock

Reader Geoffrey writes …

Dear Mish

I read your column daily and am always refreshed by your insight. I often discuss the topics with my children who show great interest in the world economic situation.

Lately we have been discussing the economic crisis in Europe and my 11-year-old drew a cartoon that he feels is an approach as sensible as any that are being proposed by the “experts” in Europe.

Geoffrey Robertson

11yearoldeurocomic

Photo: Charles Robertson

11yearoldeurocomic

Photo: Charles Robertson

This post originally appeared at Global Economic Trend Analysis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.