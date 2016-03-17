The European Commission wants more information on Apple's tax affairs in Ireland

Twitter/Tim Cook Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s European HQ in Cork, Ireland.

The European Commission has asked tax authorities in Ireland for additional information on Apple’s tax affairs in the country, according to The Irish Times.

The Commission is investigating Apple’s Irish tax arrangements amid concerns that the Cupertino company may have received special treatment or subsidies from the Irish government.

A spokesman from the Commission told Bloomberg on Wednesday that Ireland “did not reply in full to the Commission’s last request for information, which is why the Commission has sent a reminder to Ireland to request the missing data.”

Bloomberg said the Irish Finance Ministry has issued a statement saying it’s already “comprehensively addressed” the Commission’s concerns.

“The appropriate amount of Irish tax was charged in accordance with the relevant legislation,” the statement published by Bloomberg reads.

Apple told lawmakers on Tuesday that it pays all its taxes in Ireland, according to Bloomberg.

“We feel that we’ve paid every cent of tax that is due in Ireland,” Cathy Kearney, a vice-president of the company’s European operations in Cork, Ireland, said in a statement.

“We don’t feel that there has been state aid involved and I suppose we look forward to that outcome happening at the end of the day and being vindicated in that way,” she said. “I would say that the Irish government also agrees with that view.”

Other companies being targeted in the ongoing EU tax probe include Amazon, Google, and McDonald’s.

