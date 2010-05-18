The Europe Bulls Are Back

European stock markets are on the rebound with France’s CAC and the German DAX up 1% each. The FTSE is up 0.5% and the euro has crawl back to $1.24 after breaking below that level. It has been bouncing around between $1.23 – 1.24



Asia rose as well with China’s CSI 300 up 2% and the Hang Seng up 1%. Japan’s TOPIX is down 0.7%.

Still, our latest prospective currency short to focus on, the Aussie dollar, is weakening slightly.

From FinViz:

Gold and oil are at $1,213 and $71.88 respectively. The U.S. dollar index is up slightly. U.S. futures are pointing towards a slightly positive open.

