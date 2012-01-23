The Euro Swings Above $1.30 For The First Time In Weeks

The euro has topped $1.30 this morning, reversing a downward trend we’ve been seeing since late October.
This marks the first time the euro has risen above $1.30 since January 3.
This euro strength comes as negotiations continue about a debt swap deal in Greece, an issue that could dominate talks at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers today and an EU leaders summit next week.
Check out the euro for the last few months:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.