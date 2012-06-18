The Euro Shoots Higher

ATHENS, GREECE — It’s “risk on” to start the week.



Following the victory by Greek conservatives, and the likely formation of a pro-bailout government, one disaster scenario has been taken off the table. Markets like it for the moment.

Remember though last weekend, markets boomed after the Greek bailout news, and then the rally fizzled by the middle of Monday. Just saying, this Greek news isn’t in itself a massive positive.

Photo: FINVIZ

