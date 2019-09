Another Sunday bailout next week?



Hopefully that’s enough time.

Spreads are blowing out across the eurozone, adn the euro itself is getting hammered.

A quick tour, first in Spain:

And Ireland:

And Portugal:

And the euro:

Meanwhile, a mediocre bond auction in Italy isn’t helping matters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.