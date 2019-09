The euro has broken back above $1.20, pushing higher as U.S. stocks opened in the green. European stocks remain in positive territory as well.



The euro just made a decent move after struggling below $1.20, at long-term lows, over the last few days. Charts via Finviz. Is this the long-term trough? We’ll let others make the case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.