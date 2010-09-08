The Euro Just Took Another Sharp Leg Down, ECB Probing Undisclosed Greek Data

It seems like a good bet that Europe will be the focus of your day again today (in part because the US news calendar is so light).



The EU is upset that Greek is still withholding financial data.

Bloomberg:

Four months after the 110 billion- euro ($140 billion) bailout for Greece, the nation still hasn’t disclosed the full details of secret financial transactions it used to conceal debt.

“We have not seen the real documents,” Walter Radermacher, head of the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat, said in a Sept. 2 interview in his Luxembourg office. Eurostat first requested the contracts in February.

Then, as we noted earlier, there’s the German exports miss.

And in the last several minutes, the Euro took a dive.

