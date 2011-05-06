The Euro Just Took Another Huge Leg Down

The euro’s morning dive has continued this afternoon, with the currency sliding further against the dollar.
The euro is now at $1.4583. Trichet’s dovish comments about future rate hikes have, apparently, surprised the market. No rate hike is expected next month, with July still remaining a possibility.
Note, the sharp selloff on Trichet’s original comments (the absence of strong vigilance in particular), the follow on slide, and now the renewed selling.
