The Euro Just Took Another Huge Leg Down

Gregory White

The euro’s morning dive has continued this afternoon, with the currency sliding further against the dollar.

The euro is now at $1.4583. Trichet’s dovish comments about future rate hikes have, apparently, surprised the market. No rate hike is expected next month, with July still remaining a possibility.

Note, the sharp selloff on Trichet’s original comments (the absence of strong vigilance in particular), the follow on slide, and now the renewed selling.

Euro

